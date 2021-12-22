7 Day Forecast for December 22nd, 2021

You may notice some patchy fog as you head out the door this morning. Humidity is high across Texoma as lows have fallen into the mid 30s. A few areas may see lows below freezing, but lows are expected to be around 34° this morning with mostly clear skies.



Winds will stay calm today, only reaching up to around 5-10 mph from the south this afternoon. Highs will reach up to 64° with plenty of sunshine. Just to the south of our area we have been tracking a region of low pressure, and it is expected to lift off to the north overnight.



Lows will be down into the upper 30s tonight, even with low pressure moving in, our skies will remain mostly clear. A warm front will develop of of the low, and will pull in much warmer air for our Thursday afternoon.



Record breaking heat is expected behind the winter warm front. Highs will be in the upper 70s Thursday and will be in the mid 80s for our Christmas Eve. Do not expect a white Christmas this year, Highs will still be in the 80s for Christmas Day.