7 day forecast for December 23rd, 2020

Our Spring-like weather will make the perfect opportunity for last minutes shoppers to get out and by their last few gifts. Just make sure to hold onto your gifts tightly, winds will be increasing as well. This morning our winds will be light, but will reach into the mid 20 this afternoon with wind gusts reaching closer to 30 mph. The breeze will go along nicely with a our highs in the lower 70s this afternoon

If you have the time, take advantage of today's beautiful weather since this will be our warmest day of the week. Temperatures will be dropping as a cold front arrives tomorrow. Highs will remain in the upper 50s for our Christmas holiday.