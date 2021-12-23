7 Day Forecast for December 23rd, 2021

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of Texoma this morning. Visibility is down below 1/10th of a mile in some areas causing hazardous driving conditions. The advisory will remain in effect until 10:00 am this morning. Lows will otherwise be down into the lower to mid 30s for our northern counties, but with warmer air pushing in from the south, southern counties will be in the 40s as you head out the door.



By this afternoon, the near record heat will have moved across Texoma. Highs will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with winds picking up from the south to 10-15 mph. With relief from the unseasonable heat around a week away, our highs will remain well above average for our Christmas weekend.



We are also expecting much warmer lows overnight. We will only cool down to 55 degrees. Our low temperatures behind the warm front will be a degree or two away from the average high temperature for Christmas Eve. Friday afternoon will have highs in the mid 80s.



The near record heat continues into our Christmas Day. Highs will be into the mid 80s. Weather this warm is more suitable for building sandcastles than snowmen. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s for the start of next week.