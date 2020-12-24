7 Day Forecast for December 24th, 2020

This morning was unseasonably warm. Temperatures around sunrise were in the mid 50s. A cold front will be making its way through Texoma today. There will not be rain in Texoma from this front, but we will have a noticeable change in winds and temperatures. Once the front moves through , winds will accelerate rapidly from the north. Wind speeds will reach up to 25 mph and gust up to 35.

As the front pushes to the southeast, the cooler air moving in behind it will stop us from warming up for the afternoon. In fact, we expect temperatures to fall a few degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower to mid 50s. We will have a few clouds in the sky this morning, but by this weekend we will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s for Christmas eve and Christmas Day. Highs will reach into the mid 60s for the weekend.