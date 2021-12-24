7 Day Forecast for December 24th, 2021

Merry Christmas Eve from the KFDX Weather Team and From everyone at KFDX. I hope everyone is able to get into the holiday spirit, even though the weather will not be cooperating. Lows this morning will be down into the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a breezy southwest wind of around 10-15 mph.



Highs This afternoon will be pushing up to a record breaking high of 88°. Not only will we set a new record for this afternoon, but we will be tying the all time hotter afternoon ever for the month of December. Skies will be partly sunny today with winds increasing from the southwest up to 25 mph and gusting up to 35 mph. With such warm and windy conditions, we will have a Red Flag Warning in effect for western portions of Texoma with elevated fire weather risk across our area.







Overnight lows will be down to 57 degrees and even with a weak cold front trying to move into the area Christmas day, we will still be setting records. Highs will be up to 78 degrees, tying the previous record. As the front pushes back to the north, Highs will rebound to 86 degrees Sunday afternoon.



Slightly cooler weather next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, but that will still be around 15-20 degrees warmer than average for the end of the year.