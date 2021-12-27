7 Day Forecast for December 27th, 2021

A mild cold front moved though this morning. Temperatures behind the front will be around 15° cooler, but we will remain warmer than average. Lows this morning will be in the lower to mid 50s once the front arrives, and winds will be out of the north at around 10 mph.



Our breeze will remain light throughout the day eventually changing to be out of the east by this evening. Highs will be cooler than what we experience over this weekend, reaching up to around lower to mid 70s. On and off cloud cover over the day with increasing cloud cover over night.



Lows will only be down into the mid 50s tonight. Winds will increase from the south to around 10-15mph mostly cloudy skies lasting into Tuesday morning. Our highs will remain around 15° above average for most of the week. with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.



We will have a few weak fronts arriving through the week with little impact on temperatures. by this weekend, a much stronger cold front will arrive. Our new year will begin with highs falling down to the mid 40s and lows dropping into the 20s.