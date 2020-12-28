7 Day Forecast for December 28th, 2020

Merry Christmas Eve and Happy Holidays! We saw the return of wintry temperatures this morning. Lows were down in the mid 20s to start the day. For this afternoon we will be warming up to around 55 degrees. We will have a breezy afternoon for our Christmas Eve with winds out of the west northwest, picking up to around 20-25 mph.

A warming trend will take hold for the end of the week, with highs return to 60 degrees Christmas Day. We will even be reaching into the mid 60s for the weekend. Skies will remain sunny for the start of next week, but we will have a few cold front on the way. Rain chances will be back in Texoma by Tuesday.