7 Day Forecast for December 28th, 2021

A few isolated light isolated showers have been popping up during the morning hours, but they are expected to be clearing out by lunch time. Lows this morning were down into the lower 50s for most of our area, but we have started to see warmer air pushing in from the south increasing temperatures into the mid 60s for portions of Stephens, Jefferson, Montague and Jack counties.



Mostly sunny skies for our afternoon. We will be warming into the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will be reaching up to 20 mph from the southwest. Highs will remain warmer than average over the next several days, even as a series of weak low pressure systems move across Texoma.



The next disturbance will arrive overnight, Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of isolated showers. Lows will be down to 48°. Very little change the rest of the work week. Highs will remain in the lower 70s with lows in the 40s.



By this weekend a strong wave of arctic air will make its way into Texoma. Rain chances will develop off of the front for our Friday night into Saturday morning. We are expecting nearly a 50° drop in temperatures from Friday afternoon to Saturday night. Highs this weekend will be in the 40s with lows down in the 20s. Wind chills will be even colder and depending on how long the scattered showers persist into Saturday, we could see a few isolated snow flurries Saturday evening.