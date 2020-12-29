7 Day Forecast for December 29th, 2020

Highs will be reaching into the mid 50s this afternoon as mostly cloudy skies remain overhead. . Although the clouds will be increasing over the day, it wont be until tonight we can expect scattered showers to begin. There will be a 30% chance of rain tonight, with lows staying in the 40s. Winds will continue to remain rather breezy, staying out of the southeast at around 15-20 mph. Rainfall will be light and will remain light for Tuesday as well. Only around 1/4th an inch of rain is expected as highs push up into the 60s. Even though the rain will be light, it will be more wide spread, with a 70% chance of people seeing some rainfall.

The best chance of rain will be arriving Wednesday morning along with a cold front. There will be a small chance of thunderstorms developing. Highs will only reach into the 40s and lows will be dropping below freezing. With how cold things will be Wednesday night, we could even see another round of freezing precipitation before the year is over.