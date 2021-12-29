7 Day Forecast for December 29th, 2021

Scattered showers have arrived to start off our day. The light rain has been fairly wide spread and we could see a few areas of moderate rain thought the morning hours. Lows this morning will be down in the 40s and 50s with cooler temperatures to the north thanks to a cold front that has begun to stall. Winds will be out of the northwest to start off our day but will be changing for the afternoon.



As the low pressure system that is bringing us rain showers shifts to the east our skies will be clearing up and winds will be changing to be more out of the southwest. Highs in the lower 70s expected across Texoma this afternoon.



Mostly clear skies continue overnight. Lows will be a little cooler, falling into the lower 40s. Winds will be calmer but will remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Our warmer than average weather will continue for the next few days. Highs continue in the lower 70s Thursday and Friday. By Friday afternoon skies will be filling back in with rain chances ahead of a strong cold front.



The Arctic air will arrive Saturday morning. We will be cold and Windy this weekend. Temperatures are expected to be dropping throughout the day Saturday. Rain chances will continue into Saturday morning, and depending on how long they will last, will impact our snow chances for Saturday evening.



We will have a 10-20% chance of some very light snow flurries Late in the day Saturday. Skies will be clearing up Saturday night as lows plunge down into the teens. With the breeze wind chills will be in the single digits in some areas. We do expect a warming trend to return for the start of next week.