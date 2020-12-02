7 Day Forecast for December 2nd, 2020

After another chilly start to the day, highs will be reaching back up to a more temped, 60° for our high. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day, and we will have a decent breeze from the south picking up to 20 mph this afternoon. Our clear skies will become cloudier overnight. As a cold front approaches Wednesday night, winds will be returning from the north.

The cloudy skies will keep our lows above freezing tonight, but the cooler air will have arrived by the afternoon, and highs will be in the 40s for Wednesday afternoon. Below average highs will continue through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 40s with lows down in the 20.