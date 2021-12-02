7 Day Forecast for December 2nd 2021

It is the second day of December and temperatures are still rising. We will start the day with lows in the lower 40s and a few pockets of cooler temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be mostly clear to start the day, but we have additional clouds moving in this afternoon.



Even with partly cloudy skies, highs will be warmer than yesterday. We will warm up to 79 degrees with a southwest wind of around 10 mph. That puts us only 4 degrees away from the record high for today.



We will have a mild night ahead. Lows will stay in the lower to mid 50s with light winds staying from the southwest. But on and off cloud cover will continue through the night and into our Friday.



Friday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. We could even break a few records Friday afternoon. The warm up is being amplified by warm air compression ahead of a cold front. It will move though Saturday morning, starting our rollercoaster ride of temperatures next week.