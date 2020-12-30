7 Day Forecast For December 30, 2020

A morning warm front has keep skies cloudy through the start of the day. We will stay cloudy through the afternoon as the warm southern breeze picks up to around 10-20 mph. Even with cloudy skies and scattered rain showers, highs will reach into the mid 60s. By Tonight a strong cold front will arrive, plunging temperatures. We will only warm up into the 40s for Wednesday afternoon.

As the cold front moves through, rain chances will increase. some areas could receive upwards of 1-2 inches of rain as the front crosses Texoma. A region of low pressure will push in from the west, keeping rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week. As lows drop down into the 20s Wednesday and Thursday night, our rain chances will turn into chances for freezing precipitation. Freezing rain will be a concern Wednesday night, with the potential of ice accumulation. As we count down to 2021 Thursday night, we could see some sleet and snow. Skies will be clearing out Friday afternoon.