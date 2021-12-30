7 Day Forecast for December 30th, 2021

It is a little chilly this morning with lows down below freezing in some areas north of the red river. Lows are expected to sink into the upper 30s for most of Texoma with clear skies and winds out of the northwest.



The breeze will shift to be more out of the south and increase to around 10-20 mph by this afternoon. Highs will return to the lower to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. Clouds will start to build back in overnight, lows will be down into the upper 40s.



Our skies will be cloudy throughout the day Friday. Highs will continue to reach into the 70s even with a 30% chance of rain arriving. The rain chances will increase into the evening as an arctic cold front approaches.



Rain chances will be up to 70% Friday night. The risk of Thunderstorms will increase with a marginal to slight risk of strong storms developing. Hail and strong winds will be possible through the night.



The much colder air will be arriving over the day Saturday. Skies will remain cloudy as temperatures steadily decrease during the day. By the evening temperatures will have fallen below freezing and any remaining rain showers will turn into snow flurries. Lows will be dropping into the teens Saturday night and wind chills will fall into the single digits.