7 Day Forecast for December 31st, 2020

Now that the cold front has moved through, we will be dealing with cold and rainy weather for the rest of the year. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day today, but will become less likely later in the afternoon. Winds and temperatures will remain consistent all day long. With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees and winds staying from the north at 15-25 mph all day.

We expect a calmer night ahead, as temperatures drop down to around 30 degrees. There will not be much of a chance of rain overnight, but our chance of wintry weather will be increasing for Thursday. As a low pressure system pushes in from the southwest, it will mix with our already saturated and cold air, bringing a chance of snow and sleet to Texoma. Some of our far western counties could even receive upwards of 1-3 inches of snowfall.