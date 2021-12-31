7 Day Forecast for December 31st, 2021

We will start the day with cloud blanketing the clouds. The clouds will help insolate us from cooling down, so we will have lows in the lower to mid 50s. Winds have remain from the south as well, they will stay around 5-10 mph this morning.



Light scattered showers will begin to appear this afternoon. Even with cloudy skies our highs will be in the upper 60 and lower 70s, well above average. Rain chances will be increasing this evening. Lows pressure moving in from the west will bring a chance of heavier showers and thunderstorms.



Lows will be down to around 51 degrees tonight, but temperatures will continue to fall during the day Saturday as the arctic air pushes in. Expect to be in the 30s by around 5 PM Saturday. Skies will begin clearing up for the middle of new years day, but the clouds will build back in by Saturday evening. With temperatures in the 20s we will have around a 20-30% chance of snow.



Lows will drop down into the teens by Sunday morning. With winds continuing out of the north at around 10-20 mph wind chills will be down to around 0-2°. Stay warm for the start of next week. We will begin warming up for the middle of next week.