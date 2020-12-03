7 Day Forecast for December 3rd, 2020

A low pressure system will be moving just to the north of Texoma today and tomorrow. This system has pulled down the cooler air, keeping our highs in the 40s today and will also bring scattered showers expected this afternoon. Most of Texoma will have light drizzle and scattered showers, but we could receive up to a quarter to a third of an inch of rain in some of our northern and eastern counties.

As we start cooling down overnight, we could see some freezing precipitation in some areas north of the Red River. The cloudy skies will be clearing out later in the day Thursday, but the cold air will last until the weekend.