7 Day Forecast for December 3rd, 2021

Temperatures today tying previous records across Texoma. We will begin the day rather warm as well. Lows ranging from the 40s to the 60s. A dryline sitting right across The Red River has pushed the warm morning temperatures south.



By this afternoon the heat will be more uniform spread out. Highs will reach into the mid 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with winds staying out of the south at around 5-10 mph.



Winds will change to be out of the north overnight reaching up to 15 mph. Lows will be down into the 50s, still above average, but the cooler air from the front will be more noticeable Saturday.



High will be up to 67 degrees Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and we will have a 20% chance of light showers and low pressure continues to sit over the area. We will stay partly sunny Sunday, as highs reach into the upper 70s.