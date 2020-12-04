7 Day Forecast for December 4th, 2020

Temperatures will remain well below average this afternoon. We will have a chilly high of only 46 degrees with a breezy wind from the northwest at around 10-20 mph. When the wind is factored in, we will feel like we will be around 40-42 degrees this afternoon. Skies will begin cloudy this morning, but they will be gradually clearing out this afternoon. Mostly clear skies tonight will help our lows cool down to 28 degrees.

Winds will be calmer from the west Friday. Although we will start he day colder due to the clear skies, The sunny skies will help our highs reach into the 50s by the afternoon. Our weather will be calming down next week. Highs will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s next week with sunny skies.