7 Day Forecast for December 6th, 2021

The cold front that moved through Texoma Sunday night brought some cold and windy weather. Low temperatures will get down to 39 degrees but will feel like we are below freezing thanks to the wind chill. We will have a strong breeze to start the day, with winds out of the north at around 20-30 miles an hour, gusting up to 35.

By Monday afternoon highs will only return to 50°. That’s 30° colder than Sunday’s high. Winds will be calmer through the afternoon but will stay around 10-20 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny during the day and with a weak ridge of high pressure arriving we will remain clear tonight.

With clear skies lows will fall below freezing tonight. Expect a low of 29° and wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s. The breeze won’t be as strong as it was this morning, but with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph, it will still feel very cold.

A warming trend will slowly ramp up over the week. Highs will be back in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday and we could be back in the 80s by Friday. It is still a way out but a cold front arriving by the weekend will cool us back down and could bring the chance of some wintry precipitation.