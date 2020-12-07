7 Day Forecast for December 7th, 2020

After a frosty morning, highs will finally be reaching back into the 50s this afternoon. A region of high pressure has settled over our area which will keep our skies clear for today and most of tomorrow. Winds will also be pretty light, staying out of the west at around 5-10 mph.

By Saturday afternoon there will be a few more clouds returning. A low pressure system will begin to lift to the north into Texas. This system could bring a light rain shower to portions of Texoma south of The Red River late Saturday night. The system will move out quickly with skies clearing up for Sunday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny for next week and we will steadily be warming up. Highs will return to the mid 60s by the middle of next week.