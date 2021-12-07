7 Day Forecast for December 7th, 2021

We continue to go from near record heat to lows well below freezing and the massive swings in temperatures will continue for the next several days.



Lows this morning were down into the mid to upper 20s. Thankfully winds have remained light, but wind chills will be near 20 degrees as we start the day. We started the day with mostly clear skies but have seen additional cloud cover rolling in from the west off of a developing low pressure trough.



With winds changing to be out of the south this afternoon, we will have highs reaching up to 60 degrees. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies will continue over the course of the day and into tonight.



Lows will be back down into the mid 30s overnight. Wind chills will be returning below freezing. Skies will be mostly clear but we will have partly cloudy skies building in for the middle of the week.



Highs will be climbing for the second half of the week. A warm front moving in Wednesday will increase highs will into the 70s and even into the 80s Thursday and Friday.