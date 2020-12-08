7 Day Forecast for December 8th, 2020

We are expected to be warm and sunny for the second week of December. Our highs will be back in the mid 60s this afternoon with winds out of the west at a light 5-10 mph. A ridge of high pressure remains the dominate force in the forecast for most of the United States. That holds true for Texoma, as our skies will remain clear over the next several days.

By the middle of the week, a cut off low, spiraling just to the southwest of California will begin to push further east. As it moves it will help pull down the jet stream, bringing down cooler air from the north. We could feel the impact of the front by Thursday night. Skies will begin filling in ahead of the front with a 40% chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler for our Friday and Saturday.