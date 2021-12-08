Lows near freezing will greet you as you head out the door this morning. Winds will be out of the northeast this morning at around 5-10 mph, producing feels-like temperatures down in the 20s.
Winds will begin to shift as we head into the afternoon. A southern breeze will help highs reach up to 64°. We will remain partly sunny throughout the day as a stationary front sits just to the south of Texoma. The front will begin to push north increasing our cloud cover tonight.
The stationary will transition into a warm front this evening. Our lows tonight of 51 °will arrive before the front arrives, and temperatures will slowly increase throughout tomorrow morning. By sunrise, temperatures will be closer to the mid to upper 50s.
With a stronger southern breeze pulling in warm air Thursday, our highs will reach up to 79°. We will have well above average highs for our Friday as well, with some areas even in the lower 80s. A cool down is expected for the weekend as another cold front arrives, but its effects will be short lived. Highs back in the 70s next week.
7 Day Forecast for December 8th, 2021
Lows near freezing will greet you as you head out the door this morning. Winds will be out of the northeast this morning at around 5-10 mph, producing feels-like temperatures down in the 20s.