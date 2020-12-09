7 Day Forecast for December 9th, 2020

Mild weather will continue this week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a light breeze from the northwest at around 6-12 mph. A large ridge of high pressure has remained over the central portions of the United States. It is this ridge of high pressure that has been keeping our skies clear as well. As it remains, we will continue to experience warmer than average conditions.

By the end of the week, we will start to feel more wintry, A cold front will move through Texoma Thursday night. There will be a small chance of rain as the front moves through with partly cloudy skies remaining behind the front. Highs will be back down into the mid 50s for the end of the week.