7 Day Forecast for December 9th, 2021

A rare December warm front moved though last night and lows this morning are only a few degrees away for our average high. We will start with lows around the lower to mid 50s. A dryline over the area has allowed for some of our couther counties to be a little cooler, down into the 40s.



By this afternoon highs will be up to 79-81°. Many areas will either tie or break their record high today. Winds will be out of the southwest up to 15 mph. We also expect a dryline to move across the region, that will bring in some very dry air to the region, clearing out our skies. Surface air will continue to have low humidity through Friday.

Lows will be back in the mid 50s tonight. We will have mostly cloudy conditions building back in with winds out of the south at around 10-15 mph. That breeze will be ramping up for our Friday.



Highs will reach into the lower 80s Friday afternoon. With the strong southern breeze and low humidity we will have a medium to high fire weather risk Friday afternoon. Western counties will be under a fire weather watch until 6:00 PM





A cold front moving though Friday night will bring more seasonal temperatures back, at least for the weekend. Highs returning to the mid 70s next week.