7 Day Forecast for February 10th, 2021

Temperatures will continue to fall as arctic air moves in from the north. Highs this afternoon will only reach up to around 39 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day with winds out of the north at 6-12 mph. The chance of wintry precipitation will increase for Wednesday. Sadly we will have the risk of freezing rain that could cause ice formation on bridges and surfaces. Highs will remain in the 30s through the middle of the week before falling into the 20s by Friday.

Frigid arctic air will continue to flow into Texoma this weekend, Highs will only reach into the lower 20s for Valentine's day weekend, with lows down in the single digits. Might be a good idea to celebrate Valentines day at home with highs of only 20 degrees Sunday afternoon.