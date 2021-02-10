The arctic air will remain and we will be under a winter weather advisory in all counties today and tonight. Highs this afternoon will be up to 30 degrees with a 40% chance of on and off freezing rain and sleet. Although the rain chances will be decreasing for Friday, the temperatures wont be changing, and highs will remain in the 30s through the end of the work week.
Another burst of freezing air will arrive for the weekend, Temperatures will drop even further with a chance of snow developing Saturday.
7 Day Forecast for February 10th, 2021
