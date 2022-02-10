Morning lows will range by around 20° across Texoma. Cloudy skies arriving from the north have helped insulate northern portions of Texoma, keeping temperatures in the upper 40s and even lower 50s. Areas farther south had clearer skies overnight and lows have cooled off into the lower 30s. Winds are now out of the north at around 5-10 mph and will remain light throughout the day.



Skies will start to clear up later in the day and highs will be back in the upper 60s this afternoon. High pressure will be building in from the wet to keep skies clear tonight and for our Friday.



Highs will reach into the mid 70s Friday with winds back out of the south at around 10-15 mph. The slight increase in winds will bring a low fire weather risk back to our area.



A more substantial cold front will arrive Saturday and cool us down briefly. There will be a small chance of Isolated showers Saturday morning. Highs will be back in the 60s and 70s by Valentine’s Day. We will finally have a good chance of rain showers by the middle of next week.