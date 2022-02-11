Pockets of chilly air dotting Texoma this morning. Lows ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 40s. Otherwise skies will be clear and winds will remain light out of the southwest. We will be warming up quickly during the morning, but we will start to see the leading edge a cold front arriving by this afternoon.



Winds will change to be out of the north today, reaching up to 20-25 mph and gusting up to 30-35 mph. Skies will remain clear but the northern breeze will start to pull some cooler air south. Highs will still reach into the upper 60s to mid 70s, with warmer highs in our southern counties.



Lows will be back in the mid 30s overnight. Cloud cover will be increasing as the cooler air arrives behind the front. Though we will have cloudy skies, rain chances will remain low with only a few isolated showers possible for our Saturday morning.



Highs will be in the lower 50s for our Saturday afternoon. Skies will be clearing up during the day and will remain clear as we start next week. Highs warming up quickly, we will be back in the 60s Sunday and into the 70s for Valentine’s day.



We will have a better chance of rain on the way next week as another cold front arrives later in the day Wednesday.