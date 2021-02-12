7 Day forecast for February 12th, 2021

Arctic air continues to sit over Texoma. This morning lows were down into the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Skies will begin clearing for the afternoon although we do expect to remain partly cloudy, Highs are expected to warm into the mid 30s, but with the strong northern breeze at 10-20 mph, wind chills will remain in the lower to mid 20s through the afternoon. Friday will be more of the same that we have been experiencing, but the forecast gets even colder for the weekend.

Saturday is when we can start to see light snow flurries arrive. Highs will only be able to reach into the mid 20s with lows dropping down into the teens Saturday night. The risk of snow will increase by Sunday afternoon, highs will only be in the teens with wind chills in the negatives. We could see a few inches of snow Sunday night, with a low of 5 degrees and a wind chill of -20°.