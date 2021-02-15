7 Day Forecast for February 15th, 2021

The arctic air continues. Lows down in the negatives this morning, and expected to be down to -5 degrees tonight. Highs will only be around 10-20 degrees through the middle of the week. There is another chance of snow arriving by Tuesday evening. We could receive another 2-3 inches of snow over the day Wednesday.

Highs will finally reach up above freezing by this Friday.

