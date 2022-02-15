A warm afternoon for our discount chocolate day. Lows this morning will be in the mid 30s to the mid 40s with a decent southern breeze. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies will start clear but a couple of clouds will arrive later in the day.



Highs will reach into the mid 70s this afternoon with winds continuing to increase. Winds will reach up to 25 mph from the south with gusts up to 35. With the warm and windy weather we will have an elevated fire weather risk in Texoma.





Cloudy skies will be building in over night with the southern breeze pulling in some humid air. Lows will stay in the 50s overnight with additional cloud cover for our Wednesday morning. |



Only a small chance of rain over the day Wednesday, but it will be increasing later in the afternoon. With mostly cloudy skies we will have highs in the mid to upper 70s.



A cold front arriving Wednesday night will bring a much better chance of rain, as well as a risk of some severe weather. We will have a 70% chance of rain, with a risk of hail, strong winds and even a low chance of tornadic development.