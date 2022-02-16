We will have a windy start to our day, but temperatures will remain pretty mild. Winds are staying strong from the south at around 15 mph. Skies will be cloudy to start the day helping to keep our lows in the mid 50s.



Winds will remain strong though the day, but our skies will start to clear up by this afternoon. With the additional sunshine our highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will be returning by this evening ahead of a cold front.



An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive with tonight’s cold front. The storms will intensify as they move to the east. There will be a slight risk of severe weather as the front moves though. The main concern will be large hail, strong wind gusts. The risk of tornado development will be low, but is also a concern as the storms move though.









A strong northern breeze will pull in colder air overnight. Lows will be dropping down into the mid 30s and we could get some wintry mix precipitation for our Thursday morning. The rain/snow will clear out by sunrise and we expect our skies to be clearing out over the course of the day. Highs only reaching into the 40s for our Thursday afternoon, but we will be back in the 60s and 70s next week.