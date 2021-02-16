7 Day Forecast for February 16th, 2021

The frigid arctic air will remain in Texoma for the next several days. Highs will only be reaching into the teens and twenties over the next several days. Coldest temperatures are expected for the start of next week as a northern burst extremely cold air arrives. This second wave of cold air will bring out lows down into the negatives with feels like temperatures closer to -10 to -25 degrees. With temperatures that low cold related injuries become a concern. With wind chill below -20 degrees it will only take 30 minutes for exposed skin to succumb to frostbite. Not only will we have to deal with record breaking low temperatures, but there will also be significant snow in Texoma.

Models are coming into alignment over the amount of snow we can expect to see over the weekend. We can expect to see some light on and off snow flurries arriving Saturday with heavier snowfall picking up for Sunday. By Sunday night, we could receive several inches of snow falling with some models expecting up to around 4-8 inches, and even 10 inches in isolated areas.

Highs will start to climb back up into the 20s by the middle of next week with another round of snow possible for Wednesday.