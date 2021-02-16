7 Day Forecast for February 16th, 2021

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The record breaking cold continues this morning. Lows have been in the negatives across Texoma. Highs this afternoon will only be in the teens. More snow expected to return by this afternoon, with snowfall increasing through the evening. we could receive another 2-4 inches of snow through the night.

Temperatures remain below freezing over the next few days, we will finally warm back above freezing for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News