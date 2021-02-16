The record breaking cold continues this morning. Lows have been in the negatives across Texoma. Highs this afternoon will only be in the teens. More snow expected to return by this afternoon, with snowfall increasing through the evening. we could receive another 2-4 inches of snow through the night.
Temperatures remain below freezing over the next few days, we will finally warm back above freezing for the weekend.
7 Day Forecast for February 16th, 2021
The record breaking cold continues this morning. Lows have been in the negatives across Texoma. Highs this afternoon will only be in the teens. More snow expected to return by this afternoon, with snowfall increasing through the evening. we could receive another 2-4 inches of snow through the night.