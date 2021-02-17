7 Day forecast for February 17th, 2021

The below freezing weather will remain for the next couple of days. Although we do not expect any more snow, we already have received several inches that are still on the ground. Be very careful on the roads this morning. Highs will only be up to 24 degrees this afternoon with cloudy conditions lasting throughout the day. Lows will be back down to 11 degrees tonight, then a very slow warming trend will begin. Highs will barely be above freezing for our Friday afternoon. We will finally be back in the 50s for the start of next week.