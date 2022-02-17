Last nights cold front brought quick moving thunderstorms to Texoma. The storms made their way across Texoma in just a couple of hours but still produced around.



Not expecting much more rain if any for the rest of the day, but the clouds will remain. Winds will also stay strong into the afternoon, staying out of the north at around 20-25 mph. Our high temperature today was very early this morning before the front arrives, this afternoon we will only warm back up to around 40°.



Lows overnight will be in the lower 20s. The winds will be much calmer but will be strong enough to make us feel like we are in the upper teens.



We will enter back into a warming trend this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Friday afternoon and into the 60s by Saturday.