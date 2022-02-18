The effect of yesterdays cold front is still being felt this morning. Lows have fallen into the teens and lower 20s for the start of our day. A strong ridge of high pressure has moved over our area, clearing out skies overnight and will keep us sunny today.



Winds will be light out of the south as the center of the high pressure system moves to the east of our area. Sunny skies will continue through the afternoon, helping us warm back up to 54 degrees.



We will start to warm back up over the weekend. The warming trend will begin tonight, we wont be as cold tonight as we are this morning, but lows will still fall down near freezing. Skies will stay clear overnight and it wont be until next week before the clouds return to our skies and we will expect to have clear skies though Saturday.



Highs will reach back into the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be a little breezier, reaching up to 15 mph. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s for the start of next week. Then an arctic cold front moves though Tuesday, dropping highs back down near freezing for the middle of next week.