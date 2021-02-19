7 Day Forecast for February 19th, 2021

We do not expect any more snow in the forecast, but with below freezing temperatures we do not expect the snow on the ground to go anywhere today. Highs will be a few degrees warmer today. reaching into the upper 20s. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-15 mph, so we could have wind chills still in the teens this afternoon. Lows dropping back down to 10 degrees tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

We will finally warm up above freezing for Friday. Not much warmer than freezing but it is a start to our warming trend. Sunny skies and a southern breeze will help kickstart the warmer temperatures. By this weekend, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. We will even warm into the 60s by the middle of next week.