7 Day Forecast for February 1st, 2021

Warmer weather and cloudy skies will be moving into Texoma for the end of the week.. This afternoon highs will be in the 50s, today will be the last day of below average temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy through much of the afternoon with a light breeze from the southeast at around 6-12 mph. Highs will push into the 60s for Friday as clouds continue to fill in our skies. By Friday night we will have cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The scattered showers will continue into Saturday morning. Skies will stay cloudy throughout the day as highs reach up to 70 degrees.

Cooler air returns for the start of next week. Highs will be back in the 50s for Sunday, but we will be heating back up quickly next week.