Today will be our last day of spring-like weather. Lows will start in the upper 40s this morning. We will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the south at around 10-15 mph. The southern breeze will continue through the afternoon.



With some breaks in the clouds early in the afternoon, highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloudy skies will be building back in this evening with a 10-20% chance of isolated showers developing. This rain will be ahead of the Arctic front.



The Frigid air will begin to arrive overnight with a winter storm watch in effect for all of Texoma Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increasing for our Wednesday morning. We expect our Wednesday highs to be early in the morning, Starting off in the upper 30s, temperatures will be decreasing over the day. Our rain chances will turn into wintry mix for the afternoon, freezing rain possible in the evening and eventually snow arriving Wednesday night with up to .1 inch of ice accumulation.



By Thursday morning lows will have fallen into the teens and all precipitation is expected to be coming down at snow. a 70% chance of snow will continue though out the day. By the end of Thursday we expect around 3-6 inches of snow to have fallen across Texoma.



Skies will begin clearing up for the end of the week, but highs will remain below freezing for our Friday.



