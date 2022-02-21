A massive swing in temperatures on the way this week. We will be warm and cloudy today. A Dryline to the west of Texoma will be the main force in our forecast today. Lows this morning will be in the mid 40s as clouds increase from the west.



Winds will be out of the south today. as the dryline pushes closer winds will be increasing and our humidity will be falling. As highs reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s there will be an elevated fire weather risk for our western counties. A red flag warning will be in effect though the afternoon.





Skies will remain cloudy through the afternoon. The dryline will continue to push into humid air to the east and as the humid air rises, rain chances will increase. We could see the showers developing around 6 PM with possible thunderstorms moving in later tonight.



The storms tonight do have a slight risk of becoming severe in our eastern counties. with the main concern being hail and strong winds. There will also be a low possibility of tornadic development. Rainfall totals could be up to half an inch in some areas.



The arctic front will be arriving over the day Tuesday. Temperatures dropping quickly over the day, with highs in the 50s and lows down into the lower 20s Tuesday night. A chance of wintry precipitation returns for Wednesday and Thursday.



