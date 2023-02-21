WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for February 21, 2023!

The morning for Tuesday is expected to be cloudy, but sunshine and wind will sweep through the area for the afternoon.

Most of Texoma will have temperatures in the mid-80s and even possibly around 90 later in the day.

The weather won’t be staying in the 80s for long, though. A line of rain and thunderstorms are expected tonight into tomorrow morning, most likely from around 2 to 4 a.m. and tapering out by 8 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The record high for February 21st was 90 degrees back in 1996, and we’re going to get close to that in areas of Texoma.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the area Wednesday night, bringing temperatures back below the 70s for the rest of the week.