7 Day Forecast for February 22nd, 2021

We will finally warm up above freezing today. Highs will be still be well below average, but we should reach up to around 35 degrees today. Winds will be out of the south with 6-12 mph. Sunny skies will help us warm up, but with clear skies remaining tonight, lows are expected to fall back down to around 21 degrees.

By the weekend we will be back into the 40s and 50s a few more clouds will return for Sunday as a weak front arrives from the west. Thankfully temperatures will continue to increase, and we will even warm back into the 60s by next week.