7 Day Forecast for February 23, 2021

Our weather ahead will be a far cry from what we experienced last week. We will have sunny skies this afternoon as highs reach into the mid 60s for most of the region. A high pressure region is responsible for the clear skies as well as a southern breeze which will be reaching up to around 10-15 mph. We will be even warmer tomorrow as highs reach into the 70s.

A cold front is on the way, and will be arriving by Wednesday. Temperature are expected to be much cooler for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s with a strong breeze Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will return for the end of the week as well, with a 40% chance of shower Thursday evening.