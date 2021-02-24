7 Day Forecast for February 24th, 2021

Highs will be in the mid 70s today, nearly 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. We will have sunny skies all day long with winds increasing from the south. We will start this morning with a calm breeze but winds will be up to around 15 mph this afternoon and we could have a few gusts up to around 20. It is best to enjoy the warmer weather while we have it, since there will be a cold front on the way. By Wednesday morning, the winds will change from the south to the north. Winds will be strong throughout the day, reaching up to around 15 to 25 mph.

While the initial cold front will not bring many rain chances with it, we will have scattered showers arriving Thursday afternoon. Light rain will continue into Friday morning. We will be a little warmer for the weekend, but the chance of scattered showers will remain.