An Icy start to the day, with lows in the teens this morning. Winds are not as strong as they were yesterday, but they will still be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. That will be enough of a breeze for wind chills to be down into the single digits again.



A small chance of light sleet and freezing rain will continue though the morning, but should clear out by the afternoon. The cloudy skies will remain a little longer but we should see a little sunshine peaking through later in the afternoon. Highs will be reaching up slightly above freezing to around 35°.



While the sunshine late in the afternoon start to thaw out our ice, lows will fall back down well below freezing to refreeze anything that might start to melt. Lows overnight will be down to 16°. Skies will remain clear and winds will stay light out of the north.



We will start a slow warming trend tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 30s for our Friday and Saturday. Highs will push back into the 60s for the start of next week.



