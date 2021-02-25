7 Day Forecast for February 25th, 2021

Even though a cold front moved through this morning, we will continue to have sunny skies throughout the day. Our afternoon highs will be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, only warming up to around 62 degrees. Thanks to the cold front, we will also have a breezy north wind, reaching up to around 15-25 mph, guesting up to 35 at times. Highs will be even cooler Thursday, only reach into the upper 40s. Not only will we have below average afternoon temperatures, but rain chances will be arriving as well. A low pressure system moving over the region will begin to produce some scattered showers Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will continue into the night, but should end by Friday morning.

Another chance of showers will arrive for the start of next week. A weak cold front will arrive Sunday, we will have a 40% chance of showers Sunday, and highs in the lower 60s. On and off rain chances expected to continue through the start of next week.