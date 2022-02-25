Arctic air remains this morning with lows starting in the mid teens. We have wind chills in the single digits as winds stay out of the north at around 5-10 mph. There is still plenty of ice on the ground and on back roads and in parking lots so stay safe this morning.



Skies will be clear to start the day, but we will see increasing cloud cover over the afternoon. Highs are expected to be back above freezing, reaching into the mid to upper 30s, but wind chills will keep temperatures feeling closer to the upper 20s.



Cloudy skies continue overnight. Lows will be back down into the 20s, potentially refreezing any of the ice that may have thawed during the afternoon. Ice will continue to remain a hazard. Winds will be out of the west northwest at around 5-10 mph.



Not much change in temperatures for our Saturday, but as wind change to be out of the south by Sunday highs will start to increase. We do expect to be back in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon and even reaching into the 70s by the middle of next week.