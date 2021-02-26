7 Day Forecast for February 26th, 2021

Cloud cover will increase this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers arriving. Rain chances will arrive by around 1 PM this afternoon. We expect to see light scattered showers for most of Texoma but we will have a small chance of a thunderstorm or two popping up today and tonight. The highest chance of heavier showers will be in our southeast most counties. The cloudy skies and rainy weather will have an impact on our highs, only reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s today.

Winds will be back out of the south by Friday. The southern breeze will help increase temperatures for the end of the week. Highs will return to the 60s by the weekend, but we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies with on and off chances of rain. Slight chance of showers will continue into the start of next week.