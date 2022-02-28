With our light southern wind, warmer air continues to make its way into Texoma. Lows this morning will start off below freezing, staying in the upper 20s for most of the area. Skies will be clear for the start of our day, but as high pressure moves to the east, we will see more clouds by the afternoon.



Highs will continue to increase even with the cloudier skies. Highs this afternoon will reach up to 66 degrees. Winds will remain out of the south at around 5-10 mph. We do expect low humidity during the afternoon, but since the winds will be so low the fire weather risk will remain minimal. While vegetation will be dry and will easily ignite, the winds will be calm enough to keep the risk of spreading fire low. Still, it is important to be safe this week.



Overnight we will have mostly cloudy skies. Lows are expected to stay above freezing, only down to 36 degrees. Very little change in our winds overnight or for much of the week.



Highs will reach into the 70s by tomorrow and will stay in the 70s for the rest of the week. Skies will remain mostly sunny as a ridge of high pressure dominates our forecast. Lows will stay in the 40s and 50s. We will have to wait until next week for our next rain chance.